AEW star Serena Deeb is your new NWA Women’s World Champion.

Tonight’s UWN Primetime Live show saw Deeb capture the title from Thunder Rosa.

This is Deeb’s first run with the NWA Women’s World Title. Rosa had been champion since defeating Allysin Kay at the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view back on January 24.

AEW congratulated Deeb with a tweet and wrote, “Congratulations to @SerenaDeeb on becoming the *NEW* @nwa Women’s World Champion tonight!”

Stay tuned for more on the Deeb winning the NWA Women’s World Title. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Primetime Live show, which is a weekly pay-per-view series from the National Wrestling Alliance and the United Wrestling Network:

Gracious in defeat

Humble after a win Thank you to @thunderrosa22 & @SerenaDeeb for putting on a battle tonight. Congrats go out to Serena as your NEW WORLD WOMEN'S Champ. pic.twitter.com/kw0R5nLAba — Maureen Tracy (@NWAMaureen) October 28, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.