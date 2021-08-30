Trevor Murdoch is your new NWA world’s champion.

Murdoch shocked the world by defeating former title-holder Nick Aldis at last night’s 73rd Anniversary pay per view, which took place from the historic Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis Missouri. This ended the National Treasure’s monumental second reign as champion at 1,043 days.

Trevor Murdoch…..is NWA Worlds Champion! pic.twitter.com/y3D5nyeAXl — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 30, 2021

The legendary Ric Flair, who appeared at the show and cut a passionate promo, celebrated with Murdoch in the ring afterwards.