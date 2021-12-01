A new photo of WALTER looking jacked has surfaced online.

The photo shows the leader of Imperium, who is currently dating WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny, working out at a gym in his native Vienna, Austria.

As we’ve noted, there continue to be stronger rumors on WALTER possibly moving to the United States to work full-time for WWE. You can click here for the latest backstage report.

You can see the new photo of WALTER in the gym below, along with new photos of the happy WWE couple together:

Can we take a moment to appreciate @WalterAUT looking better than ever 🤯👏 A lot of graft has gone into this. Nothing but respect 👊 pic.twitter.com/1b6SMVPoSj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 29, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.