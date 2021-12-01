Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and talked about how it was a “very scary time” when they were released from WWE back on April 15.

Formerly known as The IIconics and now known as The IInspiration, McKay and Lee were signed by WWE in April 2015 after working a tryout in Australia the previous year. Lee noted how it was a scary time being let go from WWE because they were not citizens of the United States.

“It was a very scary time when we were let go, especially since we were not U.S. citizens,” Lee said. “Every decision we made impacted our future, so that creates a very daunting time. WWE has an incredible platform and amazing brand, but our success is now in our hands. We’re building something bigger different, something that belongs to us.”

McKay and Lee debuted with Impact at Bound For Glory on October 23, defeating Havok and Rosemary to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. McKay commented on how going to Impact felt natural for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They are now focused on adding prestige to the straps.

“We’re so grateful to be champions of the best women’s tag division in the world,” McKay said. “When we were free agents, the more Cassie and I discussed our options, the more Impact felt like the natural decision for us. We wanted to be with a company with a certain production level and roster. That is Impact. It’s been a great journey so far, and it’s just getting started.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.