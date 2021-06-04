Former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin (Steve Cutler) will be making his Impact Wrestling debut soon.

Last night’s Impact episode featured a new vignette to promote Maclin’s upcoming debut. You can see that vignette below.

Maclin originally signed with WWE in 2014 but was released this past February after a run in WWE NXT and a brief run on the main roster.

Maclin has been dating Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo since 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Maclin in Impact.

