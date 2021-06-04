Former WWE Superstar Steve Maclin (Steve Cutler) will be making his Impact Wrestling debut soon.
Last night’s Impact episode featured a new vignette to promote Maclin’s upcoming debut. You can see that vignette below.
Maclin originally signed with WWE in 2014 but was released this past February after a run in WWE NXT and a brief run on the main roster.
Maclin has been dating Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo since 2020.
Stay tuned for more on Maclin in Impact.
.@SteveMaclin – Coming Soon #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mCwoU9ta42
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.