According to Ringside News, WWE recently sent out an email to their roster alerting them that they will need continue working through commercial breaks as a way to keep talent prepared for when live crowds return.

The email, which came from WWE talent relations, reads:

Effective now, you will need to work through the commercial breaks at TV. It keeps you warmed up, it continues the in-ring story, it is practice before we go live with fans and is a better experience for the virtual audience.

WWE has been working without a crowd (aside from the occasional family member and extras) since the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak roughly one year ago, causing the company to run shows, including last year’s WrestleMania 36, from their Performance Center in Orlando Florida. WWE has since adopted the ThunderDome concept, which allows fans to enjoy weekly programming like Raw or SmackDown virtually.

WrestleMania 37 will be WWE’s big return with fans, with an expected 45,000 tickets being sold.