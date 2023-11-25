A new segment has been announced for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, which airs on FS1 tonight, WWE has announced a new segment featuring Carlito.

The friend of the LWO will be on-hand at tonight’s show in Chicago, Ill. to address his opponent at the aforementioned WWE PLE on Saturday night at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., Santos Escobar.

Check out the announcement below