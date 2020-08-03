New Tag Team Match Added To AEW Dynamite

AEW has released an updated card for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which now includes a tag team contest between the Best Friends and the Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz.
#AEWDynamite is All New this Wed at 8/7c on TNT with a HUGE card!
– #AEW World Title Mox v Darby Allin
-Cody/Matt Cardona v Reynolds/Silver of Dark Order
-12 Man Tag: Elite/FTR v Dark Order
-Jericho Debates Cassidy with Mystery Moderator
-Best Friends v Santana/Ortiz
-MJF speech pic.twitter.com/cDKYEKCOIY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2020
UPDATED CARD IS BELOW
-Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin for the AEW world championship
-Cody Rhodes/Matt Cardona versus The Dark Order
-The Elite/FTR versus The Dark Order
-Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have a debate hosted by a mystery moderator
-Best Friends versus Santana and Ortiz
-Speech by MJF
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- Nikki Bella Announces The Birth Of Her First Child, WWE Comments
- Vickie Guerrero On What She Thought Of Vince McMahon & The Undertaker
- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Announce The Birth Of Their Son
- Chris Jericho Thinks Cesaro Would Be A Top Guy In AEW, Names Other Talent He Would Want To Sign
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman