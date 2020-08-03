New Tag Team Match Added To AEW Dynamite

AEW has released an updated card for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which now includes a tag team contest between the Best Friends and the Inner Circle’s Santana and Ortiz.

UPDATED CARD IS BELOW

-Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin for the AEW world championship

-Cody Rhodes/Matt Cardona versus The Dark Order

-The Elite/FTR versus The Dark Order

-Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy have a debate hosted by a mystery moderator

-Best Friends versus Santana and Ortiz

-Speech by MJF