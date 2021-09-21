The new tag team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (Ben Buchanan, son of former WWE star Bull Buchanan) will be featured again on tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

As seen in the video below, Briggs and Jensen will tell the story of how they formed their tag team on tonight’s show. A segment will show how they met at a bar on the night Briggs lost his Breakout Tournament match to Carmelo Hayes.

Brooks and Jensen debuted as a tag team on last week’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode, losing a match to Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. It looks like WWE has plans for Brooks and Jensen as they also appeared in a post-show segment last Tuesday, where they promised we haven’t heard the last of them.

The only other happening announced for tonight’s NXT episode as of this writing is Kushida defending the Cruiserweight Title against Roderick Strong.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a preview of the Brooks and Jensen segment:

How did Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen form their tag team partnership? Hear the whole story TONIGHT on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/QRixD58Q3J — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 21, 2021

