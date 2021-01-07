Six more teams have been revealed for the 2021 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

It was announced last week that Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will be teaming up to represent The Undisputed Era. Below is the current line-up of tag teams after tonight’s announcement during New Year’s Evil:

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

It was noted on commentary that more teams will be revealed in the coming days. The first two Dusty Classic tournaments featured 16 tag teams, while the rest have had 8 tag teams.

The first round of the Dusty Classic will begin next Wednesday night as The Undisputed Era takes on Breezango.

Named for the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, the inaugural Dusty Classic was held in 2015 with Samoa Joe and current NXT Champion Finn Balor winning. The Authors of Pain won in 2016, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly) won in 2018, Ricochet and Aleister Black won in 2019, and the 2020 tournament was won by The BroserWeights (Riddle and Pete Dunne).

Stay tuned for more on the 2021 Dusty Classic.

