Two matches are now official for the next AEW Battle of the Belts special event.

Ahead of the return of the quarterly specials from AEW, which returns this Saturday after AEW Collision, a new title bout has been announced for the show.

Added to AEW Battle of the Belts X on Saturday, April 13, 2024 is HOOK vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship.

“After STP scored the win tonight on AEW Dynamite, Shane Taylor will challenge FTW Champion HOOK live at AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT on Saturday,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X.

Previously announced for the 4/13 BOTB X special event is Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero in an AEW International Championship Eliminator bout.

Make sure to join us here on 4/13 for live AEW Battle of the Belts X results coverage.