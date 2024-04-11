Two big matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday night, two big bouts were made official for this Saturday’s AEW Collision show on TNT.

Scheduled for AEW Collision this Saturday night, April 13, 2024 at 8/7c on TNT is AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm going one-on-one against STARDOM veteran AZM, as well as The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher) in tag-team action.

“Before her title match at AEW Dynasty, ‘Timeless’ Toni collides vs rising young STARDOM star AZM on Saturday,” AEW President Tony Khan wrote via X regarding the women’s bout.

For the tag-team match, Khan wrote, “Before Danielson’s AEW Dynasty Dream Match vs. Will Ospreay, Don Callis’s Family aims to neutralize the BCC this Saturday!”

Make sure to join us here on 4/13 for live AEW Collision results coverage at 8/7c from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky.