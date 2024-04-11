A Japanese legend who once worked WrestleMania has passed away.

This week, the Japanese media confirmed the passing of sumo legend, K-1 fighter and pro wrestling star Akebono.

Akebono Tarō, born Chadwick Haheo Rowan, reportedly died of heart failure after he had been battling illness for several years.

He had been dealing with heart complications since 2017, when he was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma.

WWE fans likely remember Akebono best from his victory over Big Show in a sumo match back at WrestleMania 21. He also worked memorable matches with Brock Lesnar in NJPW, and was a former AJPW Triple Crown Champion, in addition to reaching the status of Yokozuna “Grand Champion” in sumo.

He was 54 years of age at the time of his passing.

We send our condolences to the family and friends of Akebono.