New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be defending the STRONG Tag Team championship against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th Battle in the Valley pay-per-view from San Jose, California.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE IN THE VALLEY:

IWGP World Championship Title Match: Winner of Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada match on February 11th vs. TBA

IWGP Women’s Championship Match: KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone

STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. KENTA

STRONG Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide in a Filthy Rules Fight

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston

David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos