New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be defending the STRONG Tag Team championship against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th Battle in the Valley pay-per-view from San Jose, California.
モーターシティ・マシンガンズがロッポンギ・ヴァイスを撃破して、STRONG無差別級タッグ王座“V2”に成功！
2.18サンノゼ大会では、ウエストコースト・レッキングクルーが王座挑戦へ！
1.22 #njpwSTRONG 配信結果
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 23, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE IN THE VALLEY:
IWGP World Championship Title Match: Winner of Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada match on February 11th vs. TBA
IWGP Women’s Championship Match: KAIRI vs. Mercedes Mone
STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. KENTA
STRONG Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide in a Filthy Rules Fight
Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston
David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish
Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos