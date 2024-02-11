On Saturday night, WWE held an NXT live event in Venice, FL. The main event saw Shotzi and Gigi Dolin emerge victorious against NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

This win has granted Shotzi the opportunity to challenge Valkyria for the title on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT television. For the complete results, click here.

Additionally, Shotzi is scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton on this Friday’s SmackDown. The winner of this match will secure a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Here is the updated NXT card:

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

Gauntlet match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang)

Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley

Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

Von Wagner & Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker