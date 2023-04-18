Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is now official for WWE Backlash.

As seen in the video below, tonight’s RAW saw Rhodes call Lesnar out for a fight. Adam Pearce begged Rhodes not to fight because he’s not cleared, offering to make the match official for Backlash, which he did. Lesnar taunted Rhodes from the stage while Rhodes fought out a large group of security guards.

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below is the updated card:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

