The third official trailer for the thriller film, “Dune: Part Two,” was released on Tuesday.
Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux star in the movie.
The former WWE star plays Glossu Rabban, the British nephew of Baron Harkonnen, in the movie, which has a premiere date listed as March 1, 2024.
Here is the official synopsis for the film below: “Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”