The third official trailer for the thriller film, “Dune: Part Two,” was released on Tuesday.

Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux star in the movie.

The former WWE star plays Glossu Rabban, the British nephew of Baron Harkonnen, in the movie, which has a premiere date listed as March 1, 2024.