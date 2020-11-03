Drew Gulak is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW saw R-Truth lose a quick non-title champion vs. champion match to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. After the match, Gulak ran down to try and capture the 24/7 Title but Lashley broke the pin up and manhandled Gulak some. Lashley then placed Gulak back on top of Truth for the pin to get the title change.

This is Gulak’s 4th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth began his 43rd title reign back on the October 5 RAW show, after pinning Gulak in a backstage dumpster.

As seen below, WWE released a post-match video of a dazed & confused Gulak finally realizing that he won the title earlier in the show.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change in the ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando:

#247Champion @RonKillings thought he was just coming to the ring for a water bottle signing from Bobby Boucher… Turns out his opponent is @fightbobby. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gbPrSefunL — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 3, 2020

