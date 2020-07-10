New WWE 24 Documentary on Drew McIntyre Coming Soon

WWE is currently working on a new WWE 24 documentary for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT earlier today and revealed that the company is in the process of filming and producing the doc.

The special will focus on Drew’s big title win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year.

There’s no word yet on when Drew’s WWE 24 doc will premiere on the WWE Network, but we will keep you updated.

Drew tweeted the following from filming:

