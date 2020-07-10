New WWE 24 Documentary on Drew McIntyre Coming Soon

WWE is currently working on a new WWE 24 documentary for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
McIntyre spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT earlier today and revealed that the company is in the process of filming and producing the doc.
The special will focus on Drew’s big title win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year.
There’s no word yet on when Drew’s WWE 24 doc will premiere on the WWE Network, but we will keep you updated.
Drew tweeted the following from filming:
Find what you love and hold onto it. #WWE24 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/lviRB1DFzW
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 9, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Shawn Michaels Praises Two WWE NXT Superstars
- Chris Jericho Reacts to This Week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings
- Tony Khan Reacts to the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings for This Week
- AJ Styles Opens Up Regarding His Move To SmackDown, Calls Paul Heyman A Liar
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing