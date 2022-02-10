WWE has announced Ronda Rousey for several upcoming non-televised live events.

We noted before how Rousey had been advertised for just two non-televised live events – March 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, March 6 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada. She is advertised to team with Sasha Banks against Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the Laval event.

In an update, WWE has now booked Rousey for six more weekend live events – Jackson, Pensacola, Johnson City, Huntsville, State College, and Charlottesville.

Rousey, who will wrestle Flair at WrestleMania 38 with the title on the line, is now booked for fifteen WWE dates on the Road to WrestleMania. Below is an updated look at her schedule:

* February 11 – SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA (February 18 episode will also be taped here)

* February 25 – SmackDown at Giant Center in Hershey, PA

* March 4 – SmackDown at FTX Arena in Miami, FL

* March 5 – WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City

* March 6 – WWE live event at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec

* March 11 – SmackDown at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

* March 12 – WWE live event at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS

* March 13 – WWE live event at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL

* March 18 – SmackDown at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* March 19 – WWE live event at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, TN

* March 20 – WWE live event at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

* March 25 – SmackDown at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 Week)

* March 26 – WWE live event at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA

* March 27 – WWE live event at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, VA

* April 2/3 – WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

