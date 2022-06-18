Three more WWE SmackDown Superstars have been confirmed for Money In the Bank.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Raquel Rodriguez defeat Shayna Baszler to qualify for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

Rodriguez joins Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants in the 8-woman match. We noted before how Monday’s RAW will feature Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in another red brand qualifier. WWE announced tonight that next week’s SmackDown will feature Shotzi vs. Aliyah in another blue brand women’s division qualifier. There will be two spots left after those two Women’s MITB qualifying matches.

Tonight’s SmackDown also saw Adam Pearce announce Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. This comes after they fought to a double DQ in last week’s qualifier. Pearce gave both men a spot in the match during tonight’s show.

McIntyre and Sheamus join Seth Rollins as confirmed entrants in the 8-man match. WWE announced on SmackDown that next Friday’s show will feature Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn in another blue brand qualifier for the men’s division. There will be four open spots after Zayn vs. Nakamura, unless there are qualifiers held on Monday’s RAW for the men’s match.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Sami Zayn vs. 4 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. Shotzi or Aliyah vs. 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

