The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended at next week’s Halloween Havoc special.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Imperium’s Marcel Barthel defeat The Diamond Mine’s The Creed Brothers. After the match, NXT Tag Team Champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK attacked Imperium from behind. A brawl broke out between the two teams until MSK cleared the ring. MSK then issued a challenge for Halloween Havoc.

In other news for Halloween Havoc, tonight’s show saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai defeat Jacy Jayne and Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat. Per the stipulation, Shirai and Zoey Stark got to “spin the wheel” to pick the stipulation for next Tuesday’s title defense against Pirotta and Indi Hartwell, and Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The wheel stopped on Scareway To Hell Ladder Match, and that was confirmed as the stipulation for next week’s Triple Threat title match.

The NXT Halloween Havoc special will take place next Tuesday night from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c)

The debut of a new dark Superstar

Chucky will make a special appearance

