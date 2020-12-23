Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT.

WWE previously announced that Kai suffered multiple undisclosed injuries in the “Takeover: WarGames” match, but word came out that they were keeping her off TV as they were working on visa issues. This will be her return to action.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) hosts a “Very Gargano Christmas”

* NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defend against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a Street Fight

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Bronson Reed returns

* NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly will relive their “Takeover: 31” main event as they prepare for the rematch at New Year’s Evil

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.