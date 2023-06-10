Two new women’s matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

Tatum Paxley vs. Roxanne Perez will take place on next week’s show.

Paxley linked up with Blair Davenport during this week’s NXT Battle Royal, eliminating herself to save Davenport from a ringside attack by Perez, which led to Perez’s elimination by Jacy Jayne.

#1 contender Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade was also announced for Tuesday’s show.

Hail won Tuesday’s Battle Royal to earn a future title shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Jade and Dana Brooke thought they were the final two competitors, but Hail returned to the match after being down on the outside. Hail ended up eliminating Jade and Brooke at the same time to win.

Below is the updated announced card for next week’s NXT:

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

