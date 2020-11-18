Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature a title match, PAC’s ring return, a big contract signing and more.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match

* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* PAC vs. The Blade

* NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defends against Thunder Rosa

* Contract signing for Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

