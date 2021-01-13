Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will be the special New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Brian Cage vs. TNT Champion Darby Allin, Tay Conti vs. NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb, and The Elite in six-man tag team action.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Brian Cage

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb defends against Tay Conti

* Miro vs. Chuck Taylor

* FTR vs. Jurassic Express

* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

* Cody Rhodes appears on Dr. Britt Baker’s The Waiting Room

* The Inner Circle reveals their New Year’s Resolutions

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks reunite for six-man tag team action

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite

