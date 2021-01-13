Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will be the special New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by Brian Cage vs. TNT Champion Darby Allin, Tay Conti vs. NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb, and The Elite in six-man tag team action.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Brian Cage
* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb defends against Tay Conti
* Miro vs. Chuck Taylor
* FTR vs. Jurassic Express
* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
* Cody Rhodes appears on Dr. Britt Baker’s The Waiting Room
* The Inner Circle reveals their New Year’s Resolutions
* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks reunite for six-man tag team action
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.