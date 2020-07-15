News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen Episode – World Title Match, Chris Jericho, More

AEW’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on TNT will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against FTW Champion Brian Cage. There will also be a TNT Title match as Cody Rhodes defends against Sonny Kiss.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Title against FTW Champion Brian Cage

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Sonny Kiss

* The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

* FTR vs. Lucha Bros

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. TBA

* Chris Jericho has something to say in hour one, will do commentary in hour two

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

