Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

WWE is teasing that we will find out the status of The Undisputed Era on tonight’s show after Adam Cole turned on Kyle O’Reilly following the Pete Dunne vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor main event at Takeover.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight – Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title bout.

It’s likely that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners will also appear tonight – MSK, plus Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. LA Knight, the former Eli Drake, is also rumored to make his Wednesday night NXT debut on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.