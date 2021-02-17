– Impact Wrestling has announced their 2021 Sacrifice event for Saturday, March 13. The event will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. No matches have been announced for Sacrifice as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

– New Japan Pro Wrestling stars FinJuice (David Finlay, Juice Robinson) debuted on last night’s Impact episode with a win over Reno Scum. It’s interesting how the NJPW social media accounts have given a lot of coverage to last night’s debut.

After the match, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers came out to welcome the former IWGP Tag Team Champions to Impact. They recalled how when the two teams were in NJPW together, Juice and Finlay called their bags. The two teams had words and Robinson indicated that they are coming for the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

You can see a few shots and video from last night’s match and segment below:

