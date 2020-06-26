News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode – Undertaker Tribute, Match and Segments Changed?

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
SmackDown tonight will feature a tribute to The Undertaker. The special tribute to Taker will include the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36, which saw Taker defeat AJ Styles.
It’s interesting to note that WWE has edited their SmackDown preview for tonight, removing previously announced segments. It was announced before that Styles will also be in action tonight as he defends his WWE Intercontinental Title against Drew Gulak. It was also announced that SmackDown will feature WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman addressing Bray Wyatt, and Sheamus raising a toast to Jeff Hardy. The WWE website no longer includes the previews on Styles vs. Gulak, Strowman or Sheamus and Hardy.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s WWE SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
