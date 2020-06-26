WWE Producer Jamie Noble and a WWE Extra Say They Have the Coronavirus

WWE Producer Jamie Noble has the coronavirus.

Noble made the announcement earlier on his private Instagram account.

He wrote, “Not how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!”

Indie talent Tyreke also revealed on Twitter that WWE informed him he has the coronavirus. He was used as an extra at a recent WWE TV taping.

In a now deleted tweet, Tyreke wrote, “WWE has just informed me that I have tested positive for Covid-19”

You can see some of Tyreke’s related tweets below.

As noted earlier this week, WWE Producer Adam Pearce also has COVID-19, as do on-air talents Renee Young and Kayla Braxton. Braxton noted on Twitter that this is her second bout with the virus, her first coming back in March.

It’s believed that there are up to a few dozen positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week. The company is reportedly testing before all TV tapings moving forward. Tapings are set to resume today and tomorrow at the Performance Center in Orlando.

If anyone could reach out to @ReneeYoungWWE for me i need advice on how to deal with this my wife is pregnant as well please anyone help — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020

They told me I have covid yesterday fam — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020

Actually I was tested yesterday the day before tapings and told you guys as soon as I found out — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020

If you guys could tag @TripleH for me so we can have 5 mins of a talk that would be very appreciated — The Ultimate Pusher Tyreke (@TheRealTTR15) June 26, 2020

