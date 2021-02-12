Today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw the official in-ring debut of Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura.

Satomura, who previously worked the Mae Young Classic in 2018 and has signed with NXT UK to work as a coach and in-ring talent, defeated Isla Dawn in the opening match.

Satomura was shown walking to the ring as Piper Niven, Xia Brookside and Sid Scala watch backstage. During the match, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray was shown watching the action from behind a glass window in the arena. Satomura ended up getting the pin on Dawn after hitting her Scorpion Rising finisher. After the match, KLR raised her title in the air from behind the glass, while Satomura invited her to come to the ring.

Satomura will be challenging KLR for her title in the near future, but the match has not been officially announced as of this writing. Satomura later cut a backstage promo where she warned that she is ready for Ray.

This week’s NXT UK show saw more focus put on the women’s division. Piper Niven defeated Amale in a fairly quick match while new vignettes aired for Dani Luna and Aoife Valkyrie. There was also a backstage segment where Nina Samuels accepted Brookside’s challenge for a rematch. If Brookside loses the match, she will have to work as Nina’s personal assistant for 30 days.

In other news from this week’s NXT UK show, Trent Seven was featured in a video where he was shown training at the WWE UK Performance Center in London. He is currently working to drop down to 205 pounds so he can challenge Jordan Devlin for his NXT Cruiserweight Title.

You can see highlights from this week’s NXT UK show in the video below. The episode also featured Noam Dar interviewing Sha Samuels on his Supernova Sessions talk show segment, which led to Samuels challenging A-Kid for his Heritage Cup on next week’s show. The main event featured Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defeating The Hunt in a wild Street Fight. Eddie Dennis, who manages The Hunt, got involved several times and ended up taking a 630 senton from Webster.

Several matches have been announced for the next two weeks of NXT UK. Besides Sha vs. Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid taking place next Thursday, Ben Carter will return to in-ring action. There will also be a singles match between Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey. The February 25 episode will feature NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus defending against Pretty Deadly.

Stay tuned for more from the NXT UK brand.

