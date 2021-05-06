AEW reportedly issued a few refunds to fans at Daily’s Place after last night’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite on TNT.

As noted, the first hour was taped a few weeks ago and the first hour of the TV show was then shown on the big screen for the fans live in the crowd at Daily’s Place. AEW President & CEO Tony Khan reportedly told fans that they would only be getting the Blood & Guts match live, so it was a one-match show for the fans in attendance.

It was noted that the taping situation was made clear when tickets went out to fans, but Khan offered refunds for fans who did not know and were upset about how everything went down. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that 5 refunds were issued.

As noted, a reported 1,500 fans attended the show last night.

You can see a few related tweets below:

Tony Khan is out, he says we are the best fans in the world We are going to be the crowd noise for the entire show even though the first hour is taped Omega & Nakazawa vs Moxley & Kingston is opening the show If you want a refund you can get it now — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 5, 2021

Tony comes out to give us the run down of the show. First hour is taped, second hour is live. He also said you have 45 minutes to get a refund if you don’t agree with the way the show will go down. #AEWDynamite #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/XHCdWvmxSn — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) May 6, 2021

