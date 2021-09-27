There’s been speculation on Alex Shelley’s Impact Wrestling status/future after he was announced for MLW’s Opera Cup tournament. Shelley recently spoke with Fightful Select and said the relationship between the two sides is fine, but he is no longer working there.

Shelley noted that he was really happy to go back and work with Impact for his most recent run, and was happy to work with The North. Shelley remains open to going back to Impact, and spoke highly of Impact’s current incarnation of how Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore handles things. He did note that Impact has a large roster, and he’s only got so many hours in a day.

Regarding MLW, Shelley said he actually started talking with the MLW front office a few years ago, but the timing was never right to come in until now. Shelley was a fan of MLW in its original incarnation in the early 2000s, and specifically mentioned MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone as someone he wants to work with.

Shelley will make his MLW debut this weekend at the Fightland tapings in Philadelphia, against TJP in a first round match in the 2021 Opera Cup.

Shelley defeated Jonathan Gresham at PWG’s Threemendous VI event on Sunday, but has not worked for Impact since he and Chris Sabin defeated Acey Romero and Larry D on the December 1, 2020 edition of Impact.

