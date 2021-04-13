Danhausen is currently working for Ring of Honor while still taking indie dates. He recently told Fightful Select that he’s not locked down to a ROH contract for the long term.

Danhausen indicated that his current ROH deal lasts through the end of the 2021 calendar year.

ROH actually offered Danhausen a contract ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the contract was signed. This was shortly after AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes mentioned Danhausen’s name in an interview.

