New details on the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring are out.

According to PWinsider.com, they have heard the following names listed as subjects for episodes:

* Abdullah the Butcher

* Mike Awesome

* Bam Bam Bigelow

Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and Hacksaw Duggan have all been interviewed for the season. The latest season ended in October 2021. As of this writing, it’s unclear when the new season will premiere.