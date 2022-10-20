The thirty-minute WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Kickoff pre-show will air this Saturday night at 7:30pm ET, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The Halloween Havoc Kickoff will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts. Busted Open Radio’s David LaGreca has revealed that he will join them on the pre-show.

The main Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will begin at 8pm ET, airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network. We will have live coverage on Saturday, beginning with the Kickoff. Below is the current line-up for the big event:

Host & Co-Host: Shotzi with Quincy Elliott

Triple Threat for the Unified NXT Title

Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Stipulation TBA

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Kemp wins, Brutus Creed must leave NXT. If Julius wins, Brutus gets another match with Kemp.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Halloween Havoc.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.