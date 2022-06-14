WWE reportedly had strong day-of ticket sales for Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

As of shortly before RAW hit the air on Monday, there were just 263 available seats for the show. WWE had distributed 3,990 seats for RAW, which had a setup/capacity of 4,253, indicating that more seats opened up due to production. It was noted by WrestleTix that WWE had a “solid” day of ticket sales.

As of Sunday, WWE had 680 available tickets for RAW. The number of distributed seats at that point was 3,167, and the setup/capacity as of then was just 3,847 seats.

It was noted on Sunday that WWE was in jeopardy of drawing the lowest number for RAW since the return to the road from the COVID-19 pandemic. The next closest was 3,995 tickets for the October 11, 2021 RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

However, WrestleTix later reported that WWE had a solid day of ticket sales on Monday, and that the final numbers would surpass that RAW in San Francisco last year.

WWE ran the same venue, the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, back on October 22, 2021 for a live SmackDown taping. That show had an estimated 4,580 tickets distributed.

You can click here for our full report from this week’s RAW in Wichita.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.