AEW reportedly missed out on a key piece of mainstream media exposure when they were making their West Coast Dynamite debut with the recent show from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which was the post-Double Or Nothing episode.

A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that The Los Angeles Times wanted to do a story on AEW but the company never got back to them.

This is an issue for a company like AEW because they are not in the position to not work with media at that level. Another key part of the story is that many significant decision makers with Warner Bros. Discovery are based in Los Angeles, and while the value of the local newspaper is small compared to the past, The LA Times is still one of the most prestigious papers in the United States.

It was noted that if WBD would’ve seen a positive article on one of their properties in The LA Times for the non-wrestling fans in the company, which would be a large percentage, then it would make them feel as if AEW is a bigger and more positive part of their TV line-up, and having that happen this year would be more important than any other year in company history.

There’s no word yet on why AEW failed to get back with The LA Times.

