As seen in the tweet below, WWE ThunderDome registration for virtual seating at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view quickly reached capacity today.
Seating for Monday’s RAW will be opened this coming Saturday.
#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWEPayback this Sunday.
Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/wlQglwM1jl
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
