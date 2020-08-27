As seen in the tweet below, WWE ThunderDome registration for virtual seating at Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view quickly reached capacity today.

Seating for Monday’s RAW will be opened this coming Saturday.

#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWEPayback this Sunday. Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/wlQglwM1jl — WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020

