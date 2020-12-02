WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax picked up some heat on Twitter this week when responding to a tweet about a botched spot from Monday’s RAW.

A fan tweeted a clip of Jax botching a sequence during Monday’s match that saw Lana and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defeat Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

She responded, “Umm, I was charging at little Jimmy, he had it coming! [laughing emojis].”

Another fan jokingly responded to the botch and wrote, “Don’t hurt little Jimmy”

Jax wrote back and appeared to crack a joke at how she’s been blamed for legitimate injuries to her opponents in the past.

“Too late. I’m sure the dirt sheets will report that I “legitimately” injured Jimmy and he will be out for 6-8 weeks,” she wrote.

You can see the related tweets below:

Umm, I was charging at little Jimmy, he had it coming! 🤣😂😜. https://t.co/yLbhzFS5m4 — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 1, 2020

Too late. I’m sure the dirt sheets will report that I “legitimately” injured Jimmy and he will be out for 6-8 weeks https://t.co/7OqoZfQcVn — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 1, 2020

