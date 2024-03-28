Nick Aldis says he asked a top WWE star not to attend the March 29th edition of SmackDown.

The National Treasure, who serves as the blue-brand’s General Manager, released a video revealing that he has told LA Knight not to be in attendance tomorrow. This was done due to AJ Styles, who also released a video, stating that he would not be on the show if the Megastar was there.

Earlier today, @AJStylesOrg addressed me in the video quoted below. Here is my response.#SmackDown is live tomorrow night 8/7c on FOX. @WWE https://t.co/W9rUVMdVFF pic.twitter.com/9koXP8uF4O — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 28, 2024

The two men are set to clash in a grudge match at WWE WrestleMania 40.