The viewership numbers are in for the March 27th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 747,000 viewers and scored a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 20th episode, which drew 800,000 viewers and scored a 0.27 in the key demo. AEW finished #3 in the key demo behind the two NBA games that were broadcast yesterday.

Dynamite featured top stars in action like Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Konosuke Takeshita, Mercedes Moné, Willow Nightingale, Samoa Joe, Orange Cassidy and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.