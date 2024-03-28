TNA makes another big signing.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE star AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) has inked a new deal that will see him working for the promotion throughout 2024. Reports are that Francis made a good impression during his time with TNA so far after he was brought in by ECW/TNA legend Tommy Dreamer.

The contract will allow Francis to continue working for NJPW, NWA, and MLW, but prohibits him from doing anything with WWE or AEW. Francis was released by WWE back in the fall of 2023, the second time he had been released in the last few years. Since joining TNA he has begun a feud with Joe Hendry and teamed alongside Rich Swann.

Stay tuned.