WWE and A&E issued the following press release announcing the return of WWE programming on the A&E Channel this April.

As noted yesterday, fans will get to experience the return of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” as well as the popular “WWE Rivals” program that looks at some of the most intense rivalries in WWE history. Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has been announced as a new host for the show, replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. Full details are below.

WWE on A&E returns!

WWE on A&E programming continues this spring with Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias joining the roundtable in all-new episodes of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” and “WWE Rivals.”

Kicking off Sunday, April 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” returns for a third season. The show features WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Mick Foley and Lita – joined by special guests such as Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus and more – as they travel across the country in search of priceless pieces from WWE’s history.

This season, viewers will be captivated by the star-studded journey to find artifacts from WCW, and the team will attempt to reclaim pieces of WWE history such as Dusty Rhodes’ polka dot gear, Triple H’s signature sledgehammer, items from The Ultimate Warrior’s illustrious career, and much more.

On Sunday, April 21, at 8 ET/PT, “WWE Rivals” will continue to delve into the epic rivalries that shaped the sports-entertainment industry.

The dramatic rivalries that defined WWE continue to be explored in new episodes of “WWE Rivals.” Each one-hour episode will feature a roundtable discussion of WWE Superstars, including Rhodes, Natalya, Kevin Nash and others led by Iglesias. Together, they’ll take viewers on a ride that explores the battles between some of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history.

New episodes will examine influential rivalries, including Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Booker T, Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes, Triple H vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, John Cena vs. Batista, and Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock.

The new season of “Most Wanted Treasures” premieres Sunday, April 14, at 8 ET/PT. Starting on Sunday, April 21, new episodes of “Most Wanted Treasures” will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT following all-new episodes of “WWE Rivals” at 8 ET/PT.

Beginning Sunday, May 26, “Biography: WWE Legends” returns to reveal the intimate details of notable WWE Superstars, their lives outside of the ring and the paths they have traveled to WWE stardom.

New episodes will explore the revolutionary careers of Mark Henry, Eddie Guerrero, The Miz, Ricky Steamboat, Rob Van Dam, Ted DiBiase, The Steiner Brothers, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman in addition to episodes on Stone Cold’s Final Match and ECW.

Join the conversation by following @WWEonAE and using #WWEonAE, All series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.