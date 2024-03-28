An update on AEW superstar and former world champion, MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has been off of television ever since he lost the world title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End back in December, which culminated with Adam Cole betraying MJF after he revealed himself as The Devil. It had been known that MJF was dealing with a slew of injuries, but his timetable for a return was unknown.

According to PW Insider, that timetable is still unknown as MJF is still nursing the multiple injuries he had, including a torn labrum that required surgery. The report notes that the former world champion has not been in attendance for many AEW events, but he was in Boston to meet with AEW officials after its Big Business event. He is not currently listed on the active AEW roster, but the belief is that he is already locked into a concrete deal.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you updates on MJF’s status.