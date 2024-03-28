Hulk Hogan’s WWE WrestleMania 40 status has been confirmed.

In a post on social media WWE revealed that The Immortal One has a VIP signing at WWE The World on WrestleMania 40 weekend. The former multi-time world champion will host his signing on Sunday April 7th from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Hulkamania is runnin’ wild at #WWEWorld! Tickets to meet @HulkHogan at WWE World are on sale now. Tickets: https://t.co/AvBQhxMOEy pic.twitter.com/p5w5VHQueZ — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2024

This confirms a report made yesterday that Hogan, as well as Steve Austin, would have significant roles on WrestleMania 40 weekend. While Austin is still rumored to get involved in the actual show, Hogan signing autographs seems to be all the Immortal One is doing that weekend.