A big change for a future NXT premium live event.

According to WrestleVotes and later confirmed by PW Insider, the originally scheduled NXT Battleground event will be moving from May 26th to June 9th. Not only that, the show will be changing locations as it was originally set for Savannah, Georgia and now will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PW Insider adds that NXT will be running its Heatwave premium live event on July 7th. This will be the first time the yellow-and-black brand has run consecutive premium live events in back-to-back months.