The main event has been revealed.

WWE announced today that the huge grudge matchup between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will headline the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event on April 6th. The duo were rumored to be the main event, but nothing had been confirmed until today.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to comment on this monumental achievement for Williams and Hayes. The Game writes, “A rivalry made for the main event spotlight. @_trickwilliams and @Carmelo_WWE are ready to step onto @WWENXT’s biggest stage during #WrestleMania XL Weekend. #StandAndDeliver.”

UPDATED LINEUP FOR STAND & DELIVER:

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Tournament Winners for the NXT Tag Team Championship