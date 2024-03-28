The main event has been revealed.
WWE announced today that the huge grudge matchup between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will headline the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event on April 6th. The duo were rumored to be the main event, but nothing had been confirmed until today.
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to comment on this monumental achievement for Williams and Hayes. The Game writes, “A rivalry made for the main event spotlight. @_trickwilliams and @Carmelo_WWE are ready to step onto @WWENXT’s biggest stage during #WrestleMania XL Weekend. #StandAndDeliver.”
UPDATED LINEUP FOR STAND & DELIVER:
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams
-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship
-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Tournament Winners for the NXT Tag Team Championship