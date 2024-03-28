Carmella announces her return to WWE.

The Queen of Staten Island revealed that she was pregnant back in March of 2023, and has not been on television since. She gave birth in this past November. However, the former women’s champion is now ready to get back into it and revealed on social media that she will be at The World during WrestleMania 40 weekend.

So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania Friday @citywineryphil 145pm. Saturday #WWEWorld 11am Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY (hope you guys didn’t forget about me.

Carmella is married to WWE SmackDown commentator, Corey Graves. Check out her post below.